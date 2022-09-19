Pakistan to play in special kit expressing solidarity with Pakistan's flood victims

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will play in a specially-designed kit during the first T20I against England on Tuesday in Karachi to express solidarity with Pakistan's flood victims.
Over 1,500 people have lost their lives and around 33 million have been affected due to flooding, which has affected one-third part of the country.
To express solidarity with those impacted by the floods, the Pakistan team will wear shirts with players' names and shirt numbers displayed half-submerged.
A PCB official confirmed that the design is created to express solidarity with the flood-hit population.
The PCB has already announced donating gate earnings from the first T20I match to the PM's fund for flood relief.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged fans to come to the stadium and support the cause.
PCB also confirmed that Sindh police has invited 300 flood victims to witness the first T20I in Karachi.
