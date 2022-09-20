'Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh feels ‘proud’ to represent Canada at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Sandra Oh said she was 'proud' to be a part of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Killing Eve star, 51, took to Instagram following the service to share pictures of her outfit after she stunned fans with her surprise appearance.

To note, Sandra participated in the procession as part of the Canadian delegation after being named as a member of the Order of Canada, a high civilian honour.

Alongside pictures from the day, Sandra wrote: 'So proud to represent Canada with my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients Gregory Charles...

'Mark Tewksbury and Les Palmer at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today.'

The Golden Globe winner looked elegant in a black dress and a matching hat while wearing a red and white brooch in her latest Instagram post.



Sandra, also famed for her role in Grey's Anatomy, was spotted by spectators while paying her respects during the historic day.

She joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as a member of the Order of Canada at today's ceremonies.

The A-list star wasn't the only celebrity at Her Majesty's funeral with adventurer Bear Grylls, 48, also in attendance, as well as Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, 42.



