Pakistani soldier martyred in clash with terrorists from Afghanistan

In this file photo, two Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpost on a mountainous area. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan's Dwa Toi area with terrorists from Afghanistan on September 19, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.



"On 19 September 2022, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Dwa Toi, North Waziristan District," the statement read.

The military's media wing said that Pakistani troops responded to the aggression in a befitting manner, with terrorists suffering heavy casualties.

Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, the 34-year-old military soldier who fought gallantly and embraced shahadat, belonged to Balochistan's Jaffarabad district.

The ISPR, in its statement, added that Pakistan strongly condemned the "use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan" and expects that the "Interim Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities, in future".

"Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR wrote.