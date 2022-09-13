Three Pakistan Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in shootout with terrorists from Afghanistan

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in Kurram District’s Kharlachi area during a gun battle with terrorists from Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on the Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi, Kurram District,” the statement read.

According to the military’s media wing, troops of the Pakistan Army responded to the terrorists in a befitting manner.

The ISPR added that the terrorists — as per credible intelligence reports — suffered heavy casualties due to the fire of their own troops.

During an exchange of fire between Pakistani troops and the terrorists, three soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom, including Naik Muhammad Rehman (32) from Karak, Naik Maweez Khan (34) from Jamrud, Khyber, and Sepoy Irfan Ullah (27) from Dargai in Malakand.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities, in future,” the ISPR wrote in its statement.

The armed forces’ military wing also said that the Pakistan Army was determined to “defend its country’s borders” against the “menace of terrorism” and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.