Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in operation against terrorists in Boyya

Pakistan Army troops. — AFP/File

Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Boyya area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The exchange between the military troops and terrorists took place after the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation and took down four terrorists.

The military's media wing reported that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

"Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists," the ISPR said in the statement, adding that the terrorists were actively engaged in activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Martyred soldiers included Captain Abdul Wali resident of Wana/South Waziristan District (26), Naib Subedar Nawaz resident of Abbottabad (45), Havaldar Ghulam Ali resident of Sargodha (34), Lance Naik Ilyas resident of Mianwali (33), and Sepoy Zafar Ullah resident of Mianwali (29).

The martyrs gallantly fought and embraced shahadat, as they took down terrorists during a brave fight.



"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the statement read.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Army is determined to "eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished".