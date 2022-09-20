'Woman King' in 'slave soup' spurs boycott calls

'Woman King' is in 'slave soup' spurs boycott calls

Viola Davis-starrer Woman King faces online cancellation as the film glossed over the slave trade aspect in the film, as per TMZ.

Many experts called out the perception of the tribe of Dahomey portrayed in the film as liberators who fought for freedom, on the contrary, sell people in the slave trade.

Interestingly, Dahomey was a tribe that netted fellow African tribes only to sell them to the Europeans as they continued the practice for almost 200 years from the 17th century until the 19th century. The practice was put to stop by Britain who overpowered the tribe.



Viola Davis-starrer Woman King opened to rave reviews by critics and netted a surprising $19 million domestic box-office on opening weekend.

