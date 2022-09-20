RRR might get nominated for Oscars 2023 marking India's official entry to the Academy Awards

RRR has been produced on a massive budget of INR 500 crore

Ram Charan's starrer film RRR might get nominated for the Oscars 2023, as fans have started calling out for the film, making it trend to the Twitter charts to get it nominated to represent India at the international arena.

The audience have started a Twitter trend with a hashtag “#RRRForOscars”, with over 18 thousand tweets received so far. In a way, fans have already started campaigning for the film.

Oscars 2023 are on the way and India’s official entry to Oscars is soon going to be announced in the next few weeks. As per the reports, the jury have started searching out for films to nominate one that will represent India on the international platform.

Therefore, fans are hopeful that RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan gets nominated for the Oscars 2023.

RRR earned global recognition and collected nearly INR 1100 crore from all across the globe. In an interview, SS Rajamouli the director of the film stated that he never expected that this project will perform so well in the west.

According to IndiaToday, RRR is Telugu film based on the lives of two freedom fighters; komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama. The also features actors; Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani.






