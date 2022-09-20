'Emergency' star Kangana Ranaut took a toll amid playing Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut opened up about the possibility of her identity being lost while the shooting of Emergency.

The Manikarnika actor posted a picture describing her experience of playing the character, “Today is a break day, I don’t call it a break I call it a pause day… On such a blank beat you wonder where you lose yourself… You dissolve in the character and find that nothing of you is left in you.

“You see your pictures like a stranger and wonder if will you ever be the same… The truth is you can never go back to being the same person, once a character has happened to you it remains like a scar on the soul, like the darkness of the night, like the glow of the moon, like a realisation you can’t own, like a million shining suns, like the dizzying heights of the mountains and suffocating depths of the sea… a character will remain regardless of you."





Anupam Kher, who is also in the film playing the character of Jayaprakash Narayan, commented on the post that she captioned it so well and every good actor will identify with what she wrote. He concluded by writing, “Hai Ho.”

Earlier, the 35-year-old actor's look from the film was revealed. She received praise for her getup and also the teaser of the film was also commended by the viewers.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in 2023.