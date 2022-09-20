Gigi Hadid tags Zayn Malik while sharing glimpse of daughter Khai’s birthday celebration

Gigi Hadid dropped a sweet glimpse of her daughter Khai’s second birthday while giving a shout out to her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The supermodel turned to Instagram stories to share a picture of a themed-cake featuring Peppa Pig’s characters.

Hadid also tagged her former beau and Khai’s father on the snap while captioning it, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.”

This comes following rumours that Hadid is dating Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio which is said to be “upsetting” for the former One Direction band member.

“Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “They’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake.

“But he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her,” the source added.

Hadid and Malik dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and welcomed their first child in September 2020.