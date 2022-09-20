Prince Louis missed Queen funeral due to Jubilee ‘cheeky antics’?

Prince Louis didn’t get to say a final goodbye to his ‘gan gan’ Queen Elizabeth II because of his cheeky antics during the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilees this year, claimed the royal fans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the state funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Monday with their two older kids – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, fans missed the youngest child of Prince and Princess of Wales who was left at home during the sombre event.

Bombarding social media with their speculations about the decision, royals fans held the four-year-old royal’s viral picture responsible.

Prince Louis was photographed making a range of cheeky gestures including poking his tongue out during the Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace.

"People thinking Prince Louis isn't there because he’s too young. The real reason: High chance of chaos,” one fan wrote.

“Prince Louis would have caused absolute chaos if he was brought to the funeral, and he would have probably gone viral like this,” another added.

A third joked: "You just know they put the Emoji Movie on channel 5 for Prince Louis cos they couldn't risk bringing him along to the funeral [sic].”

"Prince Louis would have been a riot at that funeral,” a fourth added.