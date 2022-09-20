 
close
Tuesday September 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Upcoming Netflix movies, series releasing worldwide in 20th & 21st September

The list of the movies and shows releasing on Netflix in the next two days

By Web Desk
September 20, 2022
Upcoming Netflix movies, series releasing worldwide in 20th & 21st September
Upcoming Netflix movies, series releasing worldwide in 20th & 21st September

Netflix is bringing  a vast variety of new TV shows and movies every day.

For the upcoming week, the streaming giant is giving viewers binge-worth content with multiple releases in various genres.

Here’s the list of everything coming to Netflix in these two days:

Coming to Netflix on September 20th

  • Mom Is Pregnant (2021)
  • Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special
  • The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Multiple Seasons)
  • The Wiggles: The Wiggles World (Seasons)

Coming to Netflix on September 21st

  • DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series
  • Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Facing Nolan (2022)
  • Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (2022) Netflix Original Documentary