Reese Witherspoon shares ‘stunning three generations’ snap

Reese Witherspoon delighted her millions of fans with an adorable family photo and has managed to garner massive likes on social media as of yet.

Taking to Instagram, Reese shared a swoon-worthy snap with her lookalike mother Betty, 73, and doppelganger daughter Ava, 23 as they enjoyed Sunday brunch together.

The Legally Blonde star looked gorgeous in the image, wearing a classic white shirt and styling her hair in voluminous waves while flashing a wide grin.

Meanwhile, her mother Betty, who worked as a labor-and-delivery nurse, flaunted her youthful visage and infectious smile as she beamed broadly in the image.

Ava looked lovely wearing a white strappy top and her hair pulled into two French plait braids.

While all three posed for the family picture, followers of Reese flocked to the comments section to gush over them.

One wrote, 'Love this crew', while another echoed, 'Love this so much!!'



'So stunning all 3 generations!', a third said, while a fourth penned: 'Y’all are literally precious.'

'What a great picture!', said another, while one follower simply wrote, 'Spectacular.'

The post comes after Reese celebrate her 'favourite' daughter on her special day earlier this month.

The actress paid tribute to her eldest child Ava with a sweet post in honour of her 23rd birthday.

Reese, who shares Ava with actor ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48, posted a beautiful photo of the lookalike mother-daughter pair posing in front of a beach sunset.



