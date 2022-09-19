Meghan Markle wipes away tears during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service

File footage

Meghan Markle seemed emotional on Monday during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey.



The Duchess of Sussex was clicked wiping away her tears at Her Majesty's funeral.

Meghan arrived at the cathedral with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, where they joined the other members of the royal family and several heads of state and dignitaries to pay final respects to the late monarch.

Pictures captured the Duchess wiping away tears from her eyes as she stood next to the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan attended the funeral wearing the traditional mourning dress; featuring a black cape dress, accessorized with pointed court shoes and a pair of black gloves.

She also paid a subtle nod to the late monarch as she wore pearl and diamond earrings given to her by the late Queen following her wedding to Prince Harry.

During the service, Meghan and Harry were seated next to Princess Beatrice, behind King Charles III.