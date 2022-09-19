Striking similarities between Netflix 'The Crown', the late Queen Elizabeth? Checkout

Striking similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizbeth? Checkout

One of the most famous monarch, late Queen Elizabeth II, has had a lot of movies and series made about her infamous reign.

The series that stands out the most is The Crown from the streaming service Netflix.

The show does a great job at portraying the reign as well as the character of the Queen.



To know how accurate it is and how many similarities the original Queen and the The Crown queen has.

Here are Similarities between 'The Crown' and Late Queen Elizabeth II:





The better way to start the similarities is the queen’s most important crown itself.



Crown worn by the Queen and the portrayed Queen look almost identical, with the traditional look kept as it is.







The jewelry itself was kept similar as well as and the Queen’s iconic hairstyle.

With the crystals being similar, as well as the style of the jewelry the portrayal looked accurate as it can get.







Gown is the most imperial part of Queen’s reign, the gowns were re-made as costumes to keep the touch of authenticity in the portrayal.







Speeches were kept as similar as the original as possible regardless of the series including fiction.

The coronation speech was kept the same as well the method of deliverance of words and emotions.



A warm aspect of late Queen’s life was her family and her relation with her kids.

Even though she was the Queen she didn’t let go of her motherly responsibilities, and the show does a good job at identifying this as well as implementing this factor.

