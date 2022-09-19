Gauri Khan all set to grace the couch at Koffee with Karan 7: Check out the promo

Gauri Khan will be next seen in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 3'

Gauri Khan will be making her appearance at the Koffee with Karan 7. Karan Johar releases the promo of the episode 12.

The producer will be accompanied by Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. Together the three ladies will spill a lot of beans bringing in humour, wit and candid elements on the upcoming episode of the show.

The promo reveals the three divas talking about their personal lives, involving their daughters Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

In the promo, filmmaker Karan Johar introduces the three ladies and asks Gauri about the dating advice she will give to her daughter Suhana. Khan replied: "Never date 2 boys at the same time."

Meanwhile Maheep Kapoor joked that she would look great with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Moreover, Gauri also mentioned that if her love story with Shah Rukh Khan had to be titled, it would be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

See promo:

The last episode of the Koffee with Karan 7 had actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The two of them surely entertained the audience with their wit and humour, reports PinkVilla.

