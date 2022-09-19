Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey for Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey has concluded. Her Majesty’s coffin has begun its procession towards Wellington Arch in central London.
The late British monarch will be carried in Procession by the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.
Her Majesty’s final procession will be followed by King Charles III alongside members of the royal family.
The coffin will then be placed in a State Hearse and will travel to Windsor for the 4pm Committal service at St George’s Chapel.
Britain’s longest serving monarch will be buried beside her husband, Duke of Edinburgh, at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle.
According to BBC report, Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral was held in attendance of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all over the world.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland. Buckingham Palace announced her death at the age of 96.
