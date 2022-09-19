Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey alongside family

Queen Elizabeth II coffin departed from Westminster Abbey.
Behind her coffin are King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Harry.
The monarch is set to take on her final journey after resting in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be reunited with her husband Duke of Edinburgh.
On Sept 8, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
A hymn sung at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding was sung at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were notably not allowed to wear military uniforms at the Queen's funeral today