UK goes silent for 2-minutes in respect of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II received two minutes of silence from the United Kingdom.
All of the country joined hands at 11.55am to pay their final respects to the 70-year long monarch of Britain, including her family inside the Westminster Abbey.
The Queen's coffin has been lying in Westminster Hall since Wednesday. Thousands of people came and visited the monarch for more than 48 hours to pay their respects.
On Sept 8, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
A hymn sung at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding was sung at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were notably not allowed to wear military uniforms at the Queen's funeral today