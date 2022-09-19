Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is scheduled to be held today at Westminster Abbey
UK observes silence in special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
A hymn sung at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding was sung at Queen Elizabeth's funeral