 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth

Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession yields two minutes of silence for the late monarch.

The funeral procession has featured two minutes of silence to honor the life, legacy and honor of Queen Elizabeth who spent nearly 70 years of her life in service to the crown. 

Check it out Below: