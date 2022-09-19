 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: A list of all the Royals from around the world in attendance

Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all over the world, reported BBC.

The British royal family isn’t the only royal blood in the Queen’s funeral proceedings today, with her European cousins as well as royals from as far away as the East are in attendance.

List of all royals attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral:

  • Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
  • King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
  • Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
  • King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
  • King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
  • King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain