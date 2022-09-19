Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side in procession

File footage

Prince William and Prince Harry walked together behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The procession of Her Majesty’s coffin, involving the military, the Royal Family members, left the Palace for Westminster Abbey.

The royal brothers, who, once again, put aside their feud reunited to remember their late grandmother.

William was seen dressed in his military uniform. Harry joined the procession in the traditional mourning suit.

Read more: LIVE UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth II funeral

William and Harry will then be joined by their respective wives – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - as well as two of William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also walked immediately behind the Queen's coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.