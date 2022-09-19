 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side in procession

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is scheduled to be held today at Westminster Abbey

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022

File footage 

Prince William and Prince Harry walked together behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The procession of Her Majesty’s coffin, involving the military, the Royal Family members, left the Palace for Westminster Abbey.

The royal brothers, who, once again, put aside their feud reunited to remember their late grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Prince William and Harry walk side-by-side in procession

William was seen dressed in his military uniform. Harry joined the procession in the traditional mourning suit.

Read more: LIVE UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth II funeral 

William and Harry will then be joined by their respective wives – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - as well as two of William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also walked immediately behind the Queen's coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.