Kate Middleton arrives to Queen’s funeral with Prince George, Princess Charlotte: SEE

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrived to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth with her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, second and third in line to the British throne, at the Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.



The Wales’ were photographed making their way for the sombre occasion dressed in all black, with Kate cutting a sharp figure in a black wide-brimmed hat with a black veil covering her face, as per Daily Mail.

She held onto the hand of her young daughter Princess Charlotte, also dressed in black with a black hat on her head, while Prince George walked ahead of his mother and sister in a black suit.

Kate, husband Prince William, and their two children will join a procession behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla today, who will walk directly behind the Queen’s coffin, with the Queen’s three other children and their spouses also walking behind the King.

Prince George and Charlotte, with their parents, will be followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose kids Archie and Lilibet are not attending the Queen’s funeral.