Prince William, Kate Middleton ready to mend rift with Harry and Meghan Markle on THIS condition?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reportedly ordered to extend an apology to Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral for their comments on Oprah Winfrey interview.



According to OK, Archie and Lilibet parents have been instructed to mend their rift with heir to throne and Kate Middleton and apologise for their comments.

The report, citing royal insiders, claims Meghan and Harry have been asked to apologise to William and Kate for their interview ahead of Queen’s funeral.

The royal source claims: “They (William and Kate) feel that Oprah crossed a line and that someone should acknowledge the motives behind it and the pain it caused.

“They feel they’ve had to be steely to send a message that you cannot just say this hugely upsetting stuff without there being consequences.”