Netflix K-Drama ‘All of Us Are Dead’: Is there a season 2?

The popular South Korean zombie drama is in the making and fans are excitedly awaiting the return of their favourite show on Netflix soon.

The streaming giant has made the K-Dramas grab the attention of not only the Korean audience but also audiences from all around the world.

The demand for K-Dramas rose as soon as the mega-hit show Squid Game touched the horizons of success and appreciation.

All Of Us Are Dead proved to be one of the best K-dramas on Netflix as it climbed to fame shortly after its release in January 2022.

When is season 2 expected?

In June 2022 the streaming site announced that the show will return for a second season, but the release date is not yet disclosed. In light of this, the creators of All Of Us Are Dead were not willing to unveil any details.

As reported by What’s on Netflix, the show got into the pre-production phase on July 13, 2022.

However, there are still no clues about when the show will move to production. It is very difficult to tell when season 2 will finally be added to the streaming giant' roster.

While keeping the pre-production date in mind it is assumed that the series will probably hit the screens in late 2023 or more sometime in 2024.

For those unaware, All Of Us Are Dead is based on a story of a high school that is attacked by Zombies after a failed experiment and the students trapped inside struggling for their survival.