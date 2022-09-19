 
Monday September 19, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state ends ahead of funeral

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
London: The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests. (AFP)