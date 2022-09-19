Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to mark ‘biggest’ security operation in UK

FileFootage

The United Kingdom (UK) is gearing up for the ‘biggest’ security operation to say a final goodbye to their longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.



The historic event will not only be attended by the Royal Family but also by the world leaders and dignitaries.

Briefing on the mammoth job, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task.

He regarded it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history, reported Independent. ie.

Moreover, former counter-terrorism police chief Nick Aldworth also explained that the operation is “probably the biggest operation that we’re likely to mount in the UK”.

The funeral is being held amidst a ‘substantial’ threat level in the country that could mean an attack is “likely”.