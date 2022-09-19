Prince Harry, Meghan won’t put up 'united front' with William, Kate at Queen's funeral

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to ‘put up a united front’ with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral today, a body language expert has said.



Talking to Woman’s Day about the fab four’s reunion last week after the Queen’s death, during which they met mourners outside Windsor Castle, Dr. Louise Mahler claimed that despite stepping out together, they are yet to reunite for good.

After sharing that Prince Harry appeared ‘angry’ during his meeting with Prince William, Mahler said:” I have seen no weakening from William and Kate whatsoever, not one second of weakening, no eye contact, no spatial awareness, no conversation, nothing.”

She then shared: “Harry and Megan are out and they're just going to get through. So, William and Kate will do what William and Kate do, which is perfection.”

“Harry will play up with Megan, and they'll show 'we're different, we're unique'. And then they'll go home,” Mahler concluded.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, after months of health and mobility issues, with her state funeral planned for today, September 19, 2022.