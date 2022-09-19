British MPs criticised for skipping the queue to view Queen lying-in-state

Author Christine Hamilton has criticized the British politician who skipped the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II Lying-in-state as it was announced it has been closed to new entrants.



"It smacks of entitlement. That is the one thing the Queen's reign did not represent," she said while speaking on GB News.



King Charles III said Sunday he had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral.

King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been "so deeply touched" by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world.

Britain held a minute's silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday's farewell.

"We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen," he said in a statement.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."