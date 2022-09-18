'Royal family won't wait for Harry and Meghan'

The institution of the royal family will "sail on" without the California-based royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Princess Diana's former aide.

Patrick Jephson, Diana’s former private secretary, has shared his opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future with the monarchy, saying the royal family won't wait for Meghan and Harry.



“Harry and Meghan have made their own decision, they’ve gone off to do something else,” he said.



He added: “The institution won’t wait for them.”

In his first speech as King on Friday, Charles addressed the Commonwealth and indeed the world following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

In his first speech as King on Friday, King Charles paid a moving tribute to the late Queen and also named his son William as the new Prince of Wales and added: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

It appears to be a signal from the new monarch that his son Harry is still very much a member of his loving family, but that doesn’t mean the king will let the Sussexes get away with whatever they want.