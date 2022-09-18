Netflix's 'The Sandman': season 2 updates

Netflix’s The Sandman made wonders with the viewership ratings for season one and fans are now waiting for an update on season 2 .
The Sandman just recently made its premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2022, with its 10 episodes covering the first two parts of Neil Gaiman’s comics of the same name.
According to The Economic Times, season one garnered immense attention from the viewers and still remains in the top 5 English shows of Netflix.
Not only that, the last episode for season one also ended at a cliffhanger, after which the fans became convinced that a season two would arrive as well.
Neil Gaiman has also vocally revealed on Twitter that scripts for the season two were already written, which further elevated fans' excitement.
However, there is still no official announcement by The Sandman team regarding a new season and fans are eager to get updates on the show’s future as they look forward to see the second season adapt remaining parts of the comics.
