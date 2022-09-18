Netflix limited series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' drops trailer, release date and more

Netflix drops trailer for serial killer series

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Evan Peters starrer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on September 16.



Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is about America's most infamous serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The limited series with ten episodes will be slated to release on Netflix on September 21, 2022.





Synopsis:

The mini-series follows the gruesome murders committed by Jeffrey Dahmer between 1978 and 1991.

The series will be told mainly from the perspective of Dahmer's victims and examine the failings of Wisconsin police whose negligence led Dahmer to go unhinged and continue his killing spree for a decade.





Cast:

Evan peters

Niecy Nash

Penelope Ann Miller

Shaun J. Brown

Colin Ford

Richard Jenkins





Director:

The series is created by Emmy Award winner Ryan Murphy. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan serve as executive producers. They also wrote the first four episodes of the feature series along with Mock, David McMillan, Reilly Smith, and Todd Kubrak also credited as writers.

Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock are the directors of the limited series.





See the trailer below:







