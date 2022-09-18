Olivia Wilde gracefully embraced her wardrobe malfunction at ‘Don't Worry Darling’ premiere

Olivia Wilde gracefully embraced her wardrobe malfunction at the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Filmmaker-actor Olivia looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a shimmering emerald green dress as she walked the red carpet in Spain on Friday.



The actress, 38, stumbled about before heading inside as the heels of her towering shoes got caught in the long train of her gown.

The star needed assistance from a member of staff to ensure she was safely unstuck.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Olivia plays the role of Bunny in the psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, with her character being the best friend of Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh).



Wilde has been doing her best to stay calm after facing a whirlwind of controversy at the Venice Film Festival.

Wilde and Styles, who are an item, promoted the movie with Chris and fellow stars Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, but Florence, who plays the lead, was notably absent from much of the festivities.

During the premiere screening and on the red carpet in Italy, Florence appeared to keep her distance from her director.



