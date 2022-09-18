Post Malone suffers rib injury after stage fall amid concert

Rapper Post Malone on Sunday hurt his ribs after he fell on the stage while performing in front of a packed house at Enterprise Center.

While performing on his song Circles, the 27-year-old singer when he tripped into a hole that tumbled him down on the stage.

A medic team quickly tended to the rapper while his fans were anxiously witnessing the incident.

The ten-time Billboard Music award-winner was quickly taken away from the stage in emergency.

Later however the rapper returned to the stage while holding his ribs, and performed his favourite Rockstar and Cooped Up. The singer continuously held his ribs during the performance.

Malone then thanked fans for their patience, adding that there was a “big-a** hole in the stage” and apologized to his fans profusely.



Post Malone is on a music tour titled "Twelve Carat Tour," in Columbus.





