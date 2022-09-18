Jennifer Aniston buys mansion next to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Jennifer Aniston will bein Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbour as Oprah Winfrey is moving out of the four-bedroom farmhouse in Monectico, California.

According to reports, the Friends alum bought the mansion for $14.8 million which was Winfrey purchased for $10.5 million in early 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in one of California’s most celebrity-filled neighbourhoods.

Many renowned names from the film and music industry own property in the area including Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Ellen DeGeneres

Winfrey got her hands on the 2.1-acre property a year and reportedly sold the two smaller cottages for $2.3 million to Bob Greene.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Aniston will add some personal touches to the mansion which the actor enjoys doing.

"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer. I love the process," Aniston told Architectural Digest in 2018.