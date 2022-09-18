 
Sunday September 18, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted at North's basketball game, keeps distance

Both have asked for joint custody and seem committed to co-parenting their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

By Web Desk
September 18, 2022

Kim Kardashian stepped outside in style for North West's basketball game Friday.

The single mom, 41, and her kids were seen getting out of a white limousine at the Sports Academy in Los Angeles, while her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, arrived separately and had a brief conversation with Kim.

The Kardashians star looked absolutely stunning in a white cropped tank top that she paired with neon orange sweatpants and a matching jacket tied around her hips.

North's dad, rapper Kanye arrived separately.

He was styled in a faded black hoodie, a black T-shirt, jeans, a billed cap, and brown boots.

The artist, who now goes by Ye, and his ex-wife appeared to keep a friendly distance from each other during and after the game.

Kim and Kanye appeared to be communicating outside the arena with son Saint, six, nearby, dressed in a gray T-shirt, black Nike shorts, and white sneakers.

Photo credits: DailyMail
He and Kim are legally single, but still have other issues to be worked on before their divorce is finalized. A trial is set for December.

Both have asked for joint custody and seem committed to co-parenting their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.