Netflix's 'The Witcher': updates on season 3

Netflix's 'The Witcher' completes season three's filming and fans want to know the release date

Netflix’s The Witcher wrapped up the filming of its season three and fans can't wait to know the release date.

As per the reports of Hello Magazine, The Witcher’s crew finally wrapped up the shooting of season three, completing the five-month long journey of production on September 11.

The executive producer Steven Gaub made the thrilling announcement by sharing a glimpse of the set on Instagram.

According to the fansite Redanian Intelligence, the show’s lead actor Henry Cavil also wrote a letter to the team as he signed off from the shoot.



“What a season this has been. I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully, you can get some well-deserved rest. Sincerely and with respect, Henry Cavill” wrote the actor.

Netflix has now passed the torch to the composers, editors, VFX artists and the marketing team of the show to gear up their game in the post-production phase.

Since the filming is completed and the team has entered the post-production, fans have been eager to know the release date for the new season.

While Netflix shed no light on the matter, an educated guess with respect to the release dates of the previous seasons, suggest that the show has a strong chance to premiere between March and May of 2023.