Alia Bhatt shares an adorable picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram, and the fans can't get over it.
She shared her picture along with husband Ranbir Kapoor and wrote: “Home” followed by an infinity sign.
Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022 after dating for over five years.
Now the couple is expecting their first child together. Taking it to the social media, Bhatt announced the good news in June.
Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy with the release of their latest film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in vital roles.
Brahmasta has marked as the duo’s first on-screen collaboration together and the audience is quite loving the chemistry of the couple.
As per PinkVilla, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of DJ Shiva while Alia Bhatt in as Isha, is playing Shiva’s love interest in the film.
