Princess Anne tipped to become Duchess of Edinburgh, predicts psychic

Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will be the next Duchess of Edinburgh, claims a psychic.

Asparagus psychic says she predicted Queen's death after looking at her final picture with PM Liz Truss.

She said: “The spears formed a crown with some broken off which indicated to me that there would be a great royal sadness.

“When I saw pictures of the Queen welcoming Liz Truss I noticed how frail she looked and I said to my friend 'it won't be long now'.

“I thought back to my readings of the spears and just thought to myself 'oh no'.

“I am a huge fan of the Queen and I was very sad when she died."

Spilling further bombshells, the psychic shared she sees Princess Anne, not Queen daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex as the Duchess of Edinburgh.

“In one formation, I saw the spears make the letter 'A' pointing to the letter 'E'.

“From this I interpreted this as Princess Anne being made Duchess of Edinburgh which would be a wonderful tribute to her father who she was very close to.

“She is the most hardworking of the royals and I think it would be very fitting for her to have the title Duchess of Edinburgh.