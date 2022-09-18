Tyler Stanaland seen cosying up to costar Alex Hall after split from Brittany Snow

Hours after Tyler Stanaland and Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow announced their separation, Stanaland was spotted cosying up to Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall.

According to TMZ, the Selling the OC costars were snapped getting close at sushi restaurant SOTA in Corona del Mar on Wednesday.

However, a source told the outlet that “while there was no explicit PDA, the two were definitely giving off vibes in a way that didn’t exactly appear resoundingly platonic.” In photos obtained by TMZ, the former pro surfer even bent down to listen closely as Hall spoke to him.

Source: TMZ

The dinner of six people also included castmate Polly Brindle, with whom Stanaland, 33, has also reportedly cultivated a flirtatious dynamic on the show, per US weekly.

Before the breakup was announced, PEOPLE reported that there was trouble in paradise as Snow was upset with Tyler’s appearance on reality TV show. The has couple started experiencing marriage troubles after Tyler revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera.

Previously, Stanaland also alleged that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona has tried to steal a kiss from him on two separate occasions, noting on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that the incidents “didn't happen while we were filming.”