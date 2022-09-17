Taylor Swift sparks rumours of a Lana Del Rey collaboration

Taylor Swift might come up with the pleasant news of a collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

On Friday, The Blank Space singer shared a video on her Instagram account in which she gave her followers a look into the making of her upcoming album Midnights.

Fans noticed that a shirt worn by Swift in the clip looked similar to a top she sported in a photo taken with the 37-year-old Blue Jeans hitmaker this past April.

Also featured in the black-and-white group shot was Swift's longtime collaborator/producer Jack Antonoff.

Neither Swift nor Lana Del Rey, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, have commented on the rumour as of yet.

Swift announced that she would be releasing a new album during an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last month.

Midnights will mark the first new music from the singer since 2020, when she released her ninth studio album, Evermore. It was a follow-up to the Grammy Award-winning record Folklore.

She's also released re-recordings of several of her past albums last year, including Red (Taylor's Version).