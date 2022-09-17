David Beckham’s 12-hour wait in queue for late Queen as part of a publicity stunt?

David Beckham was recently in the news for waiting in the queue for 12 hours to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.



According to Mirror UK, the football legend joined the line for hours going up to Westminster Hall to late Queen’s casket who died at 96.

In a news footage, Beckham could be seen “visibly upset” and shedding a tear or two while bowing his head before the coffin.

Where many people appreciated the former England captain’s gesture, there were few who criticised Beckham and said that he did all this to gain “media exposure”.

The netizens turned to social media and expressed their disbelief, saying the celebrity like him wouldn’t be ‘waiting for long’ in the queue. Others were of the view that it's part of his publicity stunt.

To this end, Dan Walker, who is the former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, tweeted, “Fair play to David Beckham for joining the #queueforthequeue. 12 hours plus apparently to pay his respects.”

Responding to his tweet, one user said, “Had to show his face didn’t he, any chance of exposure.”

Another added, “5-mile queue, and he’s just been spotted in the last few meters.”

Other remarked, “he’s there for posing.”

On the other hand, Walker jumped in and defended the professional footballer as he wrote, “He’s been there since 2am this morning. If he wants headlines, he pops to the chippy in his PJs.”

Meanwhile, Beckham revealed that he stood in line because of his grandfather who was a firm royalist “wouldn’t have jumped the queue so neither would he”.

The global icon said that he wanted to go to “see the Queen like any other member of the public” and so he did.