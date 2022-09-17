Sharon Osbourne addresses Prince Harry’s royal reunion: ‘Being our prince is where Harry belongs’

Sharon Osbourne was recently moved to see reunion of royal brothers after the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex and the Princes of Wales, who have had a disturbing relationship since Harry renounced his royal duties, came together last weekend for a “walkabout” at Windsor Castle to view tributes for the late Queen and even followed their grandmother’s casket during a memorial service.
In a recent interview with Extra, Osbourne, who’s considered a harsh critic of the royal family in the past, said, “To see them walking side by side, it just brings back memories.”
“I look at Harry and think, ‘This is where you belong. The people really want you to come home, this is where you belong, being our prince,’” stated the 69-year-old.
When asked if the brothers would mend their relationship, Osbourne remarked, “I hope so.”
