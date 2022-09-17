King Charles, Prince William meet people waiting in line to see Queen

London: King Charles III and his son Prince William on Saturday met some of the thousands of people waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.
The new king and his heir shook hands and chatted with people at Lambeth Bridge, with many mourners having queued overnight to see the late monarch at Westminster Hall.
Meanwhile, Crowds greeted King Charles III on Saturday as he arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet Commonwealth leaders hours after a security scare interrupted the queen´s sombre lying-in-state.
Charles´ arrival at the palace came as world leaders began to arrive in London ahead of Monday´s state funeral, Britain´s first in nearly six decades.
The queen´s death on September 8 aged 96, after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne, has sparked an outpouring of emotion.
Members of the public are braving waits that have stretched to more than 25 hours, and chilly night-time temperatures, to view her flag-shrouded coffin.
Lines have snaked for miles along the River Thames since Wednesday when her coffin was brought to the UK parliament complex. (AFP)
Queen Elizabeth mural in Sheffield, England has sparked a debate on social media
King Charles has become the new British monarch after death of the Queen
Prince Andrew urged to stay away from public duties after Queen death
BLACKPINK new album 'Born Pink' sales reach a record high in the first day of release
Mia Khalifa calls out London traffic amid Queen funeral preparations
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their position as working royals in 2020