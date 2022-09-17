Trevor Noah reacts to Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid racist criticism: Watch

 
Saturday September 17, 2022
Trevor Noah slams racist backlash for the fantasy movie The Little Mermaid on his show

By Web Desk
September 17, 2022
Trevor Noah has recently lashed out at “internet racists” for trolling the Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid over casting Black US singer Halle Bailey in the leading role.

On Thursday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah showed a news footage which reported that the movie’s first teaser received 1.5 million dislikes on YouTube mainly because of the black actress playing the Ariel in a movie.

Noah expressed his annoyance over this online backlash, as he remarked, “Really, people? We’re doing this again?”

He went on to explain, “Once again, a bunch of internet racists are upset that a fictional character is being played by a Black person.”

Noah mentioned that Finding Nemo is also a Black story which is about “a fish who can’t find his dad” .

“Honestly, I don’t know what the big deal is. You guys realise that Nemo was black, too, right? That whole movie was about a fish who can’t find his dad. I can say that ’cause my dad left, and he’s white, so who’s racist now?” quipped the host.

Noah jokingly said, “This is so ridiculous. I mean of course The Little Mermaid is Black. Everyone whose name starts with ‘Little’ is Black.”

The host jested, “If you heard there’s a woman named Little Mermaid, you’d just assume she’s on a track with Cardi B.”

“I hope this scandal doesn’t overshadow the rest of the movie. The Little Mermaid is a beautiful story about a young woman changing her core identity to please a man,” he added.

Watch here: