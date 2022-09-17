Kanye West dating model Candice Swanepoel for YEEZY PR?

Kanye West and model Candice Swanepoel are reportedly dating.
The Donda rapper has reportedly found his new muse in the Yeezy GAP model and is having a great time
Page Six is told that Kanye West, however, is not exactly 'in love.'
Meanwhile, a source told ET, “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They’ve connected over fashion and creativity.”
Kanye and Swanepoel have especially come closer after the 45-year-old terminated his partnership with GAP.
“While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned. And we are deciding to wind down the partnership,” President & CEO of Gap confirmed.
Kim Kardashian refuses to delete Pete Davidson's photos
Channing Tatum confirms release date for 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance'
Prince William wrapped his arms around wife Kate Middleton during a tip to Surrey in rare show of PDA
Prince Harry is reportedly still ‘highly respected’ by Palace aides and officials despite his royal rift
Gauri Khan gets support from husband Shah Rukh Khan for her new design show
Kanye aims to create a 'new generation of leaders through classes that include athletic discipline Parkour at Donda...