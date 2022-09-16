Sindh's educational institutes to remain closed on account of Chehlum on September 17

Students in Karachi stand in queue waiting to enter their school.

The Sindh Government on Friday announced closure of all educational institutions across the province on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) on September 17 (tomorrow).

The departments of college education, universities and boards, and school education and literacy have issued notifications stating closure of their respective educational institutions on the religious occasion.

"The Public and Private Educational/Training Institutions working under the administrative control of Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource and Research Board shall remain closed on Saturday September 17 (Safar 20, 1444) due to Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)," a notification issued by the universities and boards department read.