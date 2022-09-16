Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance rumours ‘upsetting’ for Zayn Malik: Insider

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's relationship rumours have been a little hard to consume by the model's ex boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The reports of supermodel dating the Wolf of Wall Street star have been “upsetting” for the Dusk Till Dawn singer as per Hollywood Life.

An insider told the outlet that Hadid is trying to tackle the situation on her end but it’s “definitely stirring up drama” on Malik’s side.

The former One Direction band member is interested in getting back together with Hadid and hence “all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” the insider said.

“Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with,” the outlet shared.

Malik and Hadid, who are parents to daughter Khai, dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and finally called it quits after the singer got into a physical altercation with the model’s mom Yolanda Hadid.