Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to release next year June: Take a look at the teaser

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on June 29th, 2023. The actor reveals the date, and also shares the teaser of the film.
They announced the news along with revealing the release date and a short snippet of the film. He wrote: "Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."
Check out the teaser:
The teaser revealed the blockbuster cast of the upcoming sequel which includes: Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and many more.
Dream Girl 2 is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and will have a completely different backdrop than that of the original Dream Girl.
The first part of the film gained much recognition and is marked as Ayushmann's highest-grossing film till date.
Dream Girl depicted the story of a guy, who gains tremendous popularity by mimicking a girl named Pooja at a call center, reports PinkVilla.
