Queen Consort Camilla 'in quite a lot of pain' as she supports King Charles III

Queen Consort Camilla didn't let a broken toe stop her from extending her support to Charles who has recently become the King after Elizabeth II's death.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Camilla has been suffering through “quite a lot of pain” amid the injury.
“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” a source told the outlet.
“She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it,” the source added.
The Queen Consort reportedly suffered the injury two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, another source spilt the beans to The Sun: “Camilla has broken her toe and although it's healing it is very, very sore.
“It is terrible timing but she is soldiering on and not letting a broken toe get in the way of duty and doing what she needs to do for the King, the family and the country.,” the insider added.
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan
Leo’s -ex shared a picture of her leg featuring two long parallel wounds
King Charles III was advised by royal expert to step down and let his son Prince William rule
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are reportedly 'taking it slow' as romance rumours continues
Kanye West claims that Gap has failed to deliver on promises that they agreed at the time of signing contract
Matt Smith played the role of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the first two seasons of Netflix’s 'The Crown'