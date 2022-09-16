Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle won’t join Prince William, Harry for Queen’s vigil

Princess Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not join their spouses Prince William and Harry as the estranged brothers will stand vigil beside Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Saturday evening.



According to a Kensington Palace spokesman, "The Prince of Wales will stand at the Head, the Duke of Sussex at the Foot."

The spokesman further said, "At the King's request, they will both be in uniform."



Their spouses will not attend the vigil, the spokesman said.

Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will stand vigil beside her coffin for 15 minutes.

Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall in London until Monday to allow members of the public to pay their respects to the late monarch.